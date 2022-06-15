Govt cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold

India has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said late on Wednesday.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last month allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes of soyoil.

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.