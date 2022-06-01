Govt kicks off 'HarGharDastak 2.0' campaign to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination

Central government on Wednesday launched a nationwide 'HarGharDastak 2.0' campaign to accelerate the pace and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination across States and UTs.

Being implemented in a 'Mission Mode', States and UTs have been advised to give an intensive push towards full COVID19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries, the government said. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary last week reviewed the status of COVID vaccination with Health Secretaries and national health mission directors of States and UTs.

"Incorporating the experience and learning from "HarGharDastak campaign" launched in Nov 2021, 'HarGharDastak 2.0' will be implemented from 1st June 2022 to 31st July 2022," the union health ministry said in a statement. The objective of the 'Har GharDastak2.0' Abhiyan, the government said, is to vaccinate and cover the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns.

A major focus will also remain on improving sub-optimal coverage of persons aged over 60years with precaution dose, along with the considerably slower speed of coverage in the 12-14 years cohort by focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools/colleges including the out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, etc, the government said.

"States/UTs have been urged to undertake effective monitoring with respective micro-plans based on due-lists of all eligible beneficiaries. They were also urged to review administration of precaution dose to 18-59 years age-group with the private hospitals on a regular basis," the union health ministry said.

So far, 193.57 Crores doses of covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. 96.3 per cent of all persons above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3 per cent have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the union health ministry data showed.

The government said that 'HarGharDastak' Teekakaran Abhiyaan has been inspired by the successful strategy of Mission Indradhanush which included mobilisation, awareness and vaccination activities for reaching out to all the missed out and dropped out eligible beneficiaries of 1st and 2nd dose through House-to-House visit from 3rd Nov 2021 onwards.

The initiative contributed immensely towards the success of the programme by reaching out to the last mile beneficiaries including the old-aged, differently-abled and even the vaccine-hesitant populations, said the government.

Meanwhile, UNICEF in a statement said that it is also actively supporting the two-month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign 2.0 by the Health Ministry from June-July with a detailed district, block and village levels plans witnessing huge success in reaching out to the last mile beneficiaries across states.

