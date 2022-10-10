Govt launches online portal for stall allotment at Dilli Haat; here's how to apply

The Centre has launched an online portal for handicraft artisans to participate in marketing events. The initiative will provide an equal, fair, and transparent opportunity to all artisans. The Ministry of Textiles on Monday said that the Office of the Development Commissioner (handicrafts) has initiated the process of inviting applications from the artisans.

Around 200 domestic marketing events are organised annually in different parts of the country with the aim to support the artisans in selling their produce.

The online process, starting from application to selection and finally stall allotment, is completely computerised, without any human interface, the ministry said.

Broad guidelines on the submission of applications have been circulated and are also available on the official website - indian.handicrafts.gov.in.

Now, all eligible artisans can apply online for marketing events by visiting the site. The artisan may log in with the identity card number, followed by authentication with OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

The process of receipt of an application, selection, and allotment for all the marketing events including Dilli Haat shall be made through this portal only.

The practice of inviting physical applications for participation in domestic marketing events has now been dispensed with, the ministry said.

