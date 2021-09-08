Govt preparing PLI scheme for electrolysers; will help develop 10 GW green hydrogen capacity: RK Singh

The government is developing a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to support indigenisation of electrolysers, and the initiative would target establishment of 10 gigawatt (GW) of domestic manufacturing capacity for green hydrogen, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Singh said the government is committed to creating a green hydrogen economy that operates at scale, just like it did for renewables.

This will also help in bringing down the cost of green hydrogen, he said. The government is working to develop mandates for green hydrogen blending in refineries, fertilisers, and city gas networks, which would create the necessary demand and lead to economies of scale for critical technologies like electrolysers.

"Green hydrogen could play a critical role in meeting India's growing energy needs, reducing our dependence on energy imports, and also healing the environment. Our government's mantra is to electrify the economy and green the electricity," he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the National Hydrogen Mission to make India a global green hydrogen production and export hub.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been working on a comprehensive mission document with the aim of scaling up green hydrogen production and utilisation in India. The broad vision is to develop indigenous capabilities and lower costs to accelerate green hydrogen adoption in various areas of potential use.

The key areas of focus include creating demand in market instruments, developing domestic manufacturing capacity, establishing facilitative policy and regulatory frameworks, building production and supply infrastructure, and carrying out research and development, said Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, MNRE.

