Govt to set up NLMC with initial share capital of Rs 5,000 cr: FM Sitharaman

The government will set up the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) as a wholly-owned company with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of Rs 150 crore, the Ministry of Finance informed the Parliament on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved setting up of NLMC. It will monetise surplus land and building assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that so far nine CPSEs have identified 3,479 acres of surplus land and building assets for monetisation.

Highlighting the objectives of the scheme, Sitharaman said that NLMC will "own, hold, manage and monetise land and building assets of CPSEs under closure and surplus land and buildings of 100 per cent GoI owned CPSEs under strategic disinvestment".

"The assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) consist of core assets which are used in operation of the CPSEs as well as non-core assets which are in the form of surplus, un-used or under-used land and buildings with no clear and present plan for their optimal use in near future," the minister said.

It shall also advise and support monetisation of surplus land assets of demerged companies holding surplus land as well as other CPSEs.

The government in its response added that NLMC would hire professionals from the private sector “to attract and retain experienced professionals from private sector, the board of NLMC will have flexibility to lay down the criteria for selection of professionals".

NLMC would be administered by a board of directors which will have "a mix of senior government officials and eminent professionals in the field of real estate, banking, investment banking, construction, legal and related fields", the minister said.