Include semiconductor design industry under PLI scheme: Karnataka to Centre

In the backdrop of the global semiconductor shortage, Karnataka, which contributes 70% to the country's semiconductor design production, has urged the Centre to include chip design under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

State's Information Technology Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, during the curtain-raiser event of the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday, said there's a likelihood that the central government will soon include semiconductor or chip designing under the PLI scheme.

This, he said, will provide a further impetus to the economy.

He said under the state's current ESDM (electronics, semiconductor design and manufacturing) policy, it will provide incentives and infrastructure support to the companies for setting up their base in the state. "We are planning to hand out more incentives to attract the global firms to set up manufacturing facilities," Narayan said.

Under the current policy, Karnataka has announced a capital investment subsidy of 25 per cent on industrial plots to attract investments in the sector.

Rajeev Khusoo, Chairperson, Chai Indian Electronics and Semi-Conductors Association (IESA), in June said that at least 20 companies had submitted expressions of interest for chip-making before the Centre. At the BTS curtain-raiser, Khusoo said many countries are in the process of setting up semiconductor fabrication units, and India could also leverage the opportunity. "The current production facility in the country is being ramped up but the shortage is rampant," he added.

Meanwhile, this year's BTS will have biotech firm Moderna's CEO Robert Langer and World Health Organisation's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan among panellists. They will delve into technological developments in the vaccine, infectious diseases and other aspects of healthcare, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited, and Chairperson, Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology, said during the event.

"As we adapt to the new normal, we have chosen to focus on the 'next wave is innovation' theme for the biotechnology track at BTS 2021. We have curated sessions that will highlight the most recent technological and scientific advancements in fields like mRNA technologies and gene-editing. Vaccine equity, immunotherapies and other cutting edge areas will be featured," Shaw said.

The event, to be held between November 17 and 19, will be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. It will see the participation from 30 countries, over 75 conference sessions, 300 speakers, over 5,000 startup attendees, 300 exhibitors, and 20,000+ business attendees.

"This year, as the world and nation prepare to progress in a post-pandemic scenario, technology will play an even more critical and all-pervasive role that is vital in supporting the successful functioning of sectors, industries, and governments. Technological innovations are redefining the future and it is this essence which makes for the theme of BTS2021, 'Driving the Next'," Narayan said.

