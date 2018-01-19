KCR makes strong pitch for Telangana model of governance
The high point of the first day of the two-day India Today Conclave, South in Hyderabad, was a power-packed talk by the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Here are the nuggets from the CM speak
- Telangana is not a small state. Today, there are 17 states which are smaller than Telangana. It may surprise some but we are bigger than West Bengal and Bihar in terms of land area. In terms of population also we are the 12th largest in the country and that is not small.
- When the state was formed out installed power generation capacity was only 6,000 MW. Out of which, 2,800 MW was hydel power. Today, the installed capacity of Telangana is 14,000 MW and by 2020 it will be 28,000 MW.
- To deal with the problem of farmer suicides, we have designed a programme which we are going to start from this year . We are going to give investment support to about 71 lakh farmers of the state to the tune of Rs 8,000 per acre per annum. Then , also looked at the minimum support price to farmers.
- You cannot compare Telangana with Andhra. We are way ahead. Recently when I visited China, a approached a bank chairman and he has promised to give me Rs 20,000 crore loan to reconstruct Hyderabad and make it a truly global city. We will not allow the city to collapse under the weight of its growing population.
- Hyderabad is truly a cosmopolitan city. It is a miniature of India and a truthful mixture of Indian culture.Hyderabad was a beautiful city and we have seen its destruction over the years in the integrated state. It had power supply much before Madras. It was a well lit city in 1915.Madras got power supply only in 1927.
- Every state should be allowed its own independent reservation policy. The composition of the Telangana population is 90 per cent is SC/ST and minority and BC. Only 10 per cent is OCs. How can I satisfy the people here with 50 per cent reservation.