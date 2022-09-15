Liquor scam case: Special CBI court allows ED to question Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: A Special CBI Court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain inside prison tomorrow (September 16) in the alleged liquor scam case.

Jain is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case, which is also being probed by the ED.



The ED is now probing the money-laundering angle in the alleged liquor scam case in which Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is named accused number one by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sisodia was earlier raided by the CBI.



Today, Judge Geetanjali Goel passed an order for ED to interrogate Jain inside the prison on Friday. The ED had sought 3 dates to question him in the liquor scam row.

Last month, the CBI filed a case against Manish Sisodia and others including then excise commissioner, then deputy excise commissioner, then assistant excise commissioner, and 10 liquor licencees for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of Delhi.

The central probe agency alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI said illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts. It then carried out searches at 31 locations including Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

Based on the CBI's case, the ED also filed a money-laundering case.