MGNREGA allowance demand lowest in FY 2020-21: Govt data

The households that availed unemployment allowance under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the FY 2020-21 were only 3, all recorded from Maharashtra. The strength is lowest in the last five financial years, said Faggan Singh Kulaste, rural development minister, in Rajya Sabha. Kulaste was presenting a detailed state/UT-wise report in the Upper House.

The report included data of households that availed 100 days of support under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during the last five financial years.



According to the report, over 72 lakh households availed 100 days of employment in 2020-21 compared to the 40 lakh households recorded in 2019-20.



Households that availed 150 days of employment against the provision of additional 50 days employment per household in the F7 2020-21 in drought and other natural calamity affected notified areas of states were over 3,390.



During the current financial year, the State Government of Karnataka has been allowed for additional 50 days in notified natural calamity affected areas of Karnataka, the ministry statement mentioned.



The Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wage employment programme provides for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.



There is a provision for additional 50 days of unskilled wage employment in a financial year in drought/natural calamity notified rural areas.

