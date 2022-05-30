NHA launches online public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) has launched an online public dashboard for its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The dashboard offers near real-time information on the scheme.

The ABDM public dashboard displays detailed information on the core registries under the mission - Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR), explained the health ministry in an official statement.

According to the dashboard, as of May 30, 2022, the total number of ABHA (earlier known as health ID) created are at 22.1 crore, over 16.6 thousand healthcare professionals have registered in the HPR, over 69.4 thousand health facilities have been registered in the HFR, over 1.8 lakh health records already linked by users and the recently revamped ABHA app has crossed over 5.1 lakh downloads.

The ministry explained that the dashboard also has granular details in relation to the number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative till date. Also, partner-wise data of ABHA generation created and digital health records linked are made available on the dashboard in real-time. This data is further broken down into several key components that gives updates on the scheme's progress in specific areas.

Elaborating on the thought behind the public dashboard, RS Sharma, CEO, NHA said - "ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and inter-operability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner."

"This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise," Sharma added.

The ABDM public dashboard also gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated at the national as well as state/ UT levels. The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age.

ABHA number generation facility is also available via several popular digital health applications like CoWIN, PMJAY, Aarogya Setu, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, e-Sushrut Railway Hospital, etc. The ABDM Dashboard also displays each partner's performance and the number of health records linked by each partnering app.

