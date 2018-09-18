Nirmala Sitharaman-led panel clears procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the highest body of the Ministry of Defence, chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, met in Delhi on Tuesday and gave its nod for the procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore. Sitharaman-led DAC has approved the procurement of the two regiments of Akash Missile Systems under 'Buy Indian' category from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The air defence system, which is already being used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, can destroy objects up to a distance of around 30km, say experts.

"The missile to be procured is an upgraded version of the previously inducted Akash missiles, and will include seeker technology, possess 360-degree coverage, and will be of compact configuration with reduced signature," a government statement said. The upgraded Akash Weapon System is operationally critical equipment, which will provide protection to vital assets.

The DAC also approved progressing design and development of Individual under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA) for T-90 tanks. Developed by the DRDO's (Defence Research and Development Organisation) defence bioengineering and electro-medical laboratory, the IUWBA is used by the crew of tanks as a safety gear. It is required by the tank crew for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles while deep fording.

The DAC also cleared the purchase of Design and Development of Test Equipment for guided weapons system of T-90 Tank. The equipment is being developed by the DRDO. It will give an indigenous solution to the test equipment used for checking the guided weapon system of Tank T-90. The equipment, earlier procured from foreign manufacturers, has been developed indigenously.