No links to be created between Aadhaar, voters list for third parties to access

Third parties and government authorities will have no access to the link between Aadhaar and voter identity cards, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a written question on whether there is such a possibility and if there are protocols to approve or reject such access, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “No such link will be created.” To a query on the rationale given by the government for using Aadhaar as a “legitimate means to authenticate citizenship” and whether the government has formulated a protocol to authenticate citizenship using Aadhaar, Rijiju said, “Aadhaar is not the proof of citizenship.” Parliament had recently passed a bill to link the Aadhaar database with voter rolls to weed out duplicate entries.