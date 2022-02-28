No more Covid-19 curbs for Delhi Metro services; all you need to know

Covid-19 curbs for Delhi Metro have been lifted from Monday, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification.



The city government has furthermore allowed passengers to travel in standing position in Delhi Metro and trains. Besides, the DDMA has said that there will be no penalty on people travelling in private vehicles without the mask.



Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions.

In addition, all gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through a limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday.



Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also lifted restrictions on having more than 200 people in the wedding and funeral-related gatherings from today, Feb 28.



Religious places, sports complexes, and swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen from today.



Besides, no penalty will be imposed on people travelling together in private vehicles in Delhi if found without masks. However, relaxation will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis, which are public transport vehicles. Occupants of government vehicles will be exempted from the rule.



The health and family welfare department also issued an order reducing the fine for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 from Monday.



Yesterday, Delhi logged 484 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the city's health bulletin. As many as three Covid deaths and 554 recoveries from coronavirus have also been reported in the last 24 hours.