No proposal to include menstrual leave in Govt depts: Smriti Irani

The central government on Friday said that there is no proposal under examination to include menstrual leave in government departments.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed that the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 do not have provisions for menstrual leave and presently there is no proposal under examination to include such leave in these rules.

The union minister also mentioned that there are, however, various types of leave available to female government employees under these rules in the form of earned leave, half pay leave, extraordinary leave, child care leave, commuted leave, maternity leave, leave on medical certificate, leave not due, and more.

The ministry also added that while many private companies are amending leave policies for women, the government has "no such proposal under consideration."

Meanwhile, private companies and several start-ups in India, including food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy, etc., have added menstrual leave policy for their employees. While Swiggy has a monthly two-day time off policy during periods for female delivery employees, Zomato had last year introduced an annual ten days of paid “period leave" per year for its female and trans employees.

The country's leading education app Byju's allows its women employees to avail themselves up to 12 Period Leaves (PELs) in a year, according to the company's blog.

Several other companies in the country such as Culture Machine – a digital media start-up–, Gozoopa –digital marketing organisation – and many others give a provision to all their female employees to avail themselves of menstrual leave.