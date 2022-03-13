PM Modi holds CCS meeting to review India's security preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review India's security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India's security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain," a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

"Prime minister Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv," it added.

The Prime Minister also took a detailed overview of global tech usage in defence sector and India's advances in the same, according to sources. He emphasised on integrating latest technology in India's security apparatus, they added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it not only strengthens the country's security but also enhances economic growth, the sources said.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

Also Read: India's GDP growth forecast slashed to 7.9%: Morgan Stanley

Also Read: Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' missile fire by India

