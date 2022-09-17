PM Modi launches National Logistics Policy, calls it ‘a solution for many problems’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, unveiled the National Logistics Policy in the national capital New Delhi. Modi, while announcing the new policy, said that this is an important step towards the “making of a developed India”, and added that the policy has come with a “new energy for every sector”.

This new policy aims to expedite last-mile delivery and address challenges facing the transport sector. Modi also said that the new policy together with the infrastructure augmentation plan ‘PM GatiShakti’ will address gaps. He called the policy a solution for many problems and said that it would lead to improvements in “all our systems”.

National Logistics Policy is a comprehensive effort to enhance efficiency of the logistics ecosystem in India. https://t.co/70ZlTMQILp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

Currently, India’s logistic sector has over 20 government agencies, 40 Partner Government Agencies, 37 export promotion councils, 500 certifications, more than 10,000 commodities and a $160-billion market.

PM Modi, in his address, said: “In the Amrit Kaal, the country has taken an important step towards the making of a developed India. The echo of Make in India and India becoming self-reliant is everywhere. India is setting big export targets and is also fulfilling them. India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. In such a situation, the National Logistics Policy has brought new energy for all sectors.”

Modi also claims that this policy will bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit making India at par with countries like Germany and Japan, which are known for their developed logistics infrastructure and to spend around eight to nine per cent of the GDP on logistics.

“India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. The world has accepted India as a leader in manufacturing. The National Logistics Policy has helped the manufacturing sector,” he added.

PM Modi also stated that global experts are saying that India is emerging as a democratic superpower and are impressed by the extraordinary talent ecosystem of the country. "Experts are appreciating India's determination and progress."

The government is using technology to strengthen the logistics sector, he added. Modi, while talking about the drone policy, said drones will improve the logistics sector. The capacity of ports has also been increased and the container vessel turnaround time has been cut to 26 hours from the previous 44 hours, he said.

PM Modi also said that India is now the world's fifth largest economy and is emerging as a manufacturing hub. He added the world has accepted the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the government for boosting domestic manufacturing.

The centre has been working on the National Logistics Policy for the last three years. The Ministry of Commerce released a draft logistics policy for consultation in 2019, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.