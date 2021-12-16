PM Modi to address farmers today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists today at the valedictory session of the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing. PM Modi will deliver his address through video conferencing at 11 am.



The three-day National Summit commenced on December 14, is being held in Gujarat to highlight natural and zero-budget farming methods.



Along with PM Modi, Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and governor Acharaya Devvrat will briefly speak.



"Zero-budget farming is a promising tool to minimise farmers' dependence on purchased inputs and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health," PMO said in a statement.



According to PTI, more than 5,000 farmers are attending the summit. Additionally, some farmers will also connect live through central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in states.



PM Modi's address will be broadcast to nearly all 9,500 mandals across the country, and its elected representatives will join farmers in hearing the speech.



The agenda of zero-budget natural farming is the government's top priority.



Earlier this week, PM Modi in Varanasi said that zero budget natural farming should be made a mass movement. Modi also highlighted the development in recent years and that cities like Varanasi have preserved the seeds of India's identity, art and entrepreneurship in the toughest of times.



