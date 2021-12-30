PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 cr under PM-KISAN for 10 cr farmers on Jan 1 

PM Modi will release the tenth instalment of more than Rs 20,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1, 2022, via video conferencing.



More than 10 crore farmer families could benefit from this move, the government said in a statement.



Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.



In this scheme, 'samman rashi' of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, which is "in line with PM's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroot level farmers," said the statement.



Further, during the scheduled programme, PM will release an equity grant of Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) that will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.



In addition, PM will also interact with FPOs during give a nationwide address. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.