PM Modi's photo removed from COVID vaccination certificates in 5 poll-bound states

Five-poll bound states have removed the name and picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Covid-19 vaccination certificates. The changes came as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Model Code of Conduct on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The Union Health Ministry has added filters to the CoWin platform for this purpose.

Similar measures were taken during the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry last year. The Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties comes into force immediately after the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission and stays in effect till the elections are completed.

The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for Assembly polls in the five states. While Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will have voting in a single phase on February 14, voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, will be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes in all five states will be held on March 10.

(With inputs from Milan Sharma)