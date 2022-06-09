Pubs, hotels asked to put up signs warning against peddling, consumption of drugs

The excise department has directed hotels, clubs, and restaurants to put up display boards warning against consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, according to an official circular.

The circular, issued on June 6, said that the establishment will have to face action if the display is not found during inspection.

''It is hereby directed that all the HCR (hotel, club, restaurant) licensees shall fix the display board for awareness regarding ‘Consumption and Trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances is prohibited in law and punishable with rigorous imprisonment and fine’,'' the circular read.

It stated that the licensees are directed to put up display boards at two conspicuous places and submit the compliance report and documentary evidence to the HCR branch of the excise department within 10 days of receipt of the order.

''Non-compliance of the said circular will be viewed seriously. In any case, if the above display board is not found fixed by the Inspecting team of the Department, necessary action will be initiated against the errant HCR licensee, as per the rules,'' it said.

The number of hotels, clubs, restaurants and other on-site liquor serving premises in the city has increased by 10 per cent since last year, when the new excise policy came into effect.

According to the excise department data, the total number of HCR category premises till May 6 was 964, that included 162 hotels, 698 restaurants, and 48 clubs, besides few banquet and party halls, and motels and farm houses licensed to serve Indian and Foreign liquor.

The latest excise policy of the Delhi government was implemented in November last year with the opening of privately-owned liquor vends across the city.

Last year, the excise department had invited applications from hotels, clubs, motels, bars and restaurants for serving liquor on their premises as per the new excise policy.