Pune airport to remain shut for 14 days starting Saturday; here's why

The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 on account of runway resurfacing work being carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from October 16, 2021, to October 29, 2021," the airport tweeted from its official handle.

Due to the closure, all commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29.

The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed in April but was deferred and will now be carried out later this month.

This is the second shut down of the Lohegaon Airport in Pune within a span of 13 years.

The existing airport at Lohegaon is owned by the IAF which had earlier said that shutting down the airstrip was "inescapable", as the runway's condition was rapidly deteriorating and needed re-carpeting.

Even as the announcement was made, several airlines maintained that their services were operational during the period, adding to the frustration of worried flyers. Many of them complained of difficulties in rescheduling bookings or getting refunds due to cancellation of flights.

The closure has affected holiday and business plans, especially before the festive season.