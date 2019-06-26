Punjab releases Rs 118.42 crore pending scholarship funds for SC students

The Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the finance department to release Rs 118.42 crore in a move to clear the backlog of pending scholarship funds for students of Scheduled Caste (SC) studying in as many as 634 colleges in the state.

The backlog is related to the fiscal 2015-16 and 2016-17, an official spokesperson stated after the Chief Minister announced his decision, following his meeting with Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister along with MLA, Jalandhar West, Sushil Kumar Rinku.

The spokesperson while explaining the break-up of funds added that out of Rs 118.42 crore, Rs 67.42 crore will be released for the students studying in 312 colleges, including degree colleges, technical and medical education institutes.

On the other hand, the remaining Rs 51 crore will be given to the students of 322 colleges in the same streams along with students of School Council of Education Research & Training (SCERT) institutes.

Reiterating the government's commitment to ensure the welfare of the students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Chief Minister has reportedly directed the Finance Minister to accord top priority to release regular funds for the beneficiaries of the scholarship so as to enable them to complete their education in various streams seamlessly.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

