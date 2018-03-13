Railways recruitment: Application deadline extended to March 31, exam fee to be refunded

The Indian Railways, which has been recruiting aggressively to fill the 89,000 vacant posts, has decided to extend the deadline for online applications for group C and D staff to March 31.

The world's fourth largest rail network had launched the process on February 10, asking for online submission of application forms. The Railway Recruitment Board was seeking to fill 62,907 Group D and 26,502 Group C posts. Candidates could either visit the official website of the Railways Recruitment Board (rrbcdg.gov.in) or could log on to indianrailways.gov.in to download the forms.

In a recent notification on the official website, the RRB had made modifications to certain criteria, including age and educational qualifications. It had also allowed candidates to select a language of their choice from a drop-down menu for the written test.

According to the revised guidelines, the board will refund a part of the fee submitted by all aspirants. For general category applicants, it will refund Rs 400 of the Rs 500 paid as examination fees, while reserved category candidates would get a full refund of Rs 250. The refund will be initiated once the candidates appear for the first stage of the examinations.

Important Dates

Last date to submit online application: March 31, 2018

Last date of payment of fees (online/challan): March 31, 2018

Last date of payment of fees through post office : March 29, 2018

Last date of payment of fees through SBI challan : March 31, 2018

Exam date - April/May 2018 (tentative)

Application fee

Rs 500: For UR/OBC male

Rs 250: For SC/ST/PWD and women candidates

Jobs for Group C

Total posts: 26,502

Designations

Assistant Loco Pilot: 17,673

Various posts of Technicians: 8,829

Pay scale

Initial salary offered: Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC)

Other allowances to be added

Jobs in Group D

Total vacancies: 62,907

Posts available

Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman)

Gangman

Pointsman

Switchman

Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Selection process

A common computer-based test will be given to all applicants, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).