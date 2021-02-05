RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, maintains accomodative stance

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the fourth time in a row, while reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The central bank will maintain an accomodative monetary policy stance to support growth and keep inflation at targeted level, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

He said the decision to keep the rates unchanged was taken unaimously, and projected 10.5 per cent GDP growth for 2021-22.

This was the first MPC meeting after the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.