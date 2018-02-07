Fiscal slippage may impinge on inflation outlook, says RBI in monetary policy review

The Reserve Bank of India today kept the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent, fearing rising inflation in future. The central bank in its assessment said that the fiscal slippage as indicated in the Union Budget 2018 could impinge on the inflation outlook. "Apart from the direct impact on inflation, fiscal slippage has broader macro-financial implications, notably on economy-wide costs of borrowing which have already started to rise. This may feed into inflation," the Reserve Bank said.



The six-member Monetary Policy Committee also observed that the confluence of domestic fiscal developments and normalisation of monetary policy by major advanced economies could further adversely impact financing conditions and undermine the confidence of external investors. "There is, therefore, need for vigilance around the evolving inflation scenario in the coming months," the bank assessment noted.



The Committee further said that the inflation outlook beyond the current year was likely to be shaped by several factors such as international crude oil prices that have been firming up since August 2017 as well as global pick-up in prices of non- oil industrial raw material.



The central bank's December bi-monthly resolution had projected inflation in the range of 4.3-4.7 per cent in the second half of 2017-18. In terms of actual outcomes, headline inflation averaged 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, driven primarily by an unusual pick-up in food prices in November.



In a scenario of improving economic activity, rising input costs are likely to be passed on to consumers. The inflation outlook will depend on the monsoon, which is assumed to be normal, the RBI said. "Taking these factors into consideration, CPI inflation for 2018-19 is estimated in the range of 5.1-5.6 per cent in first half, including diminishing statistical HRA impact of central government employees, and 4.5-4.6 per cent in second half, with risks tilted to the upside," the RBI said in its policy assessment.

FM Jaitley on his Budget speech had said: "Our government assumed office in May, 2014 when fiscal deficit was running at very high levels. Fiscal Deficit for 2013-14 was 4.4% of GDP. The Prime Minister and the Government have always attached utmost priority to prudent fiscal management and controlling fiscal deficit. Revised Fiscal Deficit estimates for 2017-18 are Rs 5.95 lakh crore at 3.5 per cent of the GDP. I am projecting a Fiscal Deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the year 2018-19."