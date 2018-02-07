Global sell-off, high inflation, oil prices: RBI has enough reasons to be cautious in today's MPC meet

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will today hold its last bi-monthly policy review for the current fiscal. The meeting comes at a time when global markets are witnessing huge volatility triggered by fear of rising inflation and uncertainty over Fed rate. The situation is no different in India. The country's consumer inflation shot up to a 17-month high of 5.21 per cent in December - well above the RBI's 4 per cent target.

Global uncertainty and inflation are something that determines, in a big way, the RBI's policy stance. Not only inflation, but rise in crude oil prices and government's recent announcement to provide 1.5 times minimum support price are expected to put more pressure on economy.

Policy analysts believe that given the current world scenario, the RBI may take cautious stance and keep the repo rate unchanged. According to a Reuters poll, economists expect the rate to be kept at 6.00 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 5.75 per cent. However, this is for this policy review only. The poll further showed that 14 out of 35 analysts believe that the central bank will hike rates by the end of 2018. The economists believe that inflation is expected to accelerate after the government in budget last week widened its fiscal deficit target to help finance a sharp increase in spending in the rural areas and on ambitious universal healthcare scheme.



The RBI is likely to change its monetary policy stance from 'neutral' to 'cautious'. The reasons are plenty and visible. The Wall Street has just suffered its worst intra-day crash in a decade over a possible Fed rate hike to control inflation. Federal Reserve has seen a leadership change. Oil prices has shot up. Overall global markets are under pressure over uncertainly.

A year ago, the RBI had shifted its policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral'. A 'neutral' stance actually meant that RBI would move either way as against easing under the 'accommodative' stance. In its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, there are all indication now for a change in the stance as the rates could be higher going forward.

The 'cautious' stance is most desired thing now - leave global factors aside - as the CPI inflation breached the RBI's expectation, crude oil prices are hovering around USD 68 a barrel, the road map for fiscal consolidation also looks somewhat uncertain. The government is also likely to breach the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent for 2017-18 by ending the fiscal at 3.5 per cent.