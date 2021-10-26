Safety harness mandatory for children on motorcycles 

The government has introduced new rules for the safety of children (0-4 years) being carried on a motorcycle. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has come up with a draft notification that mandates the use of a safety harness to attach the child to the driver of the motorcycle. The new rules also make it mandatory for children to wear crash helmets and limit the driving speed to 40kmph.



A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which should be adjustable with a pair of straps and the loops to be worn by the driver so that the child's upper torso is securely attached to the driver.



The notification further said that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger aged between nine months and four years must wear their own crash helmet or a bicycle helmet.



"The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to 4 years cannot exceed beyond 40 kmph," the notification issued by the Ministry said.



The protective gear, including the harness, should also meet safety requirements as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act 2016. The gear should be lightweight, adjustable, waterproof and durable, made of heavy nylon/multifilament nylon material with high-density foam, and designed to hold weight up to 30 kg.