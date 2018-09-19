Sebi eases rules to woo foreign funds; move aims to arrest rupee fall, stock market volatility

In a major relief to foreign portfolio investors, capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday cleared a proposal to put in place an easier set of KYC norms for them. Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said the board has approved new KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors and fresh guidelines would be issued soon.

The capital markets regulator has also approved a proposal to allow foreign investors to trade in the commodity derivatives market, except for sensitive commodities, as well as a common application form for the registration of FPIs in the domestic markets, Tyagi told journalists here after the board meeting. He added that this will help for better discovery of prices in-line with global commodity markets.

Besides, the market regulator said the mutual fund expenses will be brought down considering economies of scale. The easing of norms for FPIs is in tune with the government policy to attract foreign funds at a time when the rupee is depreciating sharply and the stock markets are on a roller coaster.

Investments by FPIs in the capital markets represent hot money that can leave Indian shores at short notice, leading to a weakening of the rupee and volatility in the stock markets. The government appears to be keen to prevent this from happening, a market analyst told Mail Today. Sebi had in April set the cat among the pigeons, when it asked Category II and III FPIs to provide a list of their beneficial owners in a prescribed format within six months.

The Sebi April circular had stated a beneficial owner, who ultimately owns or controls an FPI should be identified in accordance with rules on prevention of money-laundering. It said that foreign funds where one or more NRIs, overseas citizens of India and persons of Indian origin have controlling ownership interest of 25 per cent in case of a company and 15 per cent in case of partnership firm would be considered as beneficial owners.

FPIs, however, insisted that the Sebi move will lead to disqualification of a number of foreign funds majorly controlled by non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). They had claimed some $75 billion FPI money will move out of India because of this regulatory move.

But Sebi had at the time dismissed this claim as an irresponsible statement not backed by ground realities. The Sebi board, meanwhile, accepted proposals submitted by Justice Dave panel, sources told ET Now. The board also proposed widening the scope of Sebi consent or settlement mechanism. These include the panel proposal to bring in the concept of confidentiality under consent mechanism. Besides, the Sebi board approved a proposal that requires large listed companies to raise at least 25 per cent of their long-term borrowings through corporate bonds.