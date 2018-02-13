Shell firms crackdown: Govt makes ITR filing mandatory even for firms with low tax liability

Stepping up crackdown on shell firms, the government has proposed to remove exemption available to companies with tax liability of up to Rs 3,000 from filing I-T returns. This comes after the Union Budget 2018-19 rationalised the Income Tax Act provision relating to prosecution for failure to furnish returns. After the rationalisation, a managing director or a director in charge of the company, during a particular financial year, could be liable for prosecution in case of any lapse in filing I-T returns for any financial year.

The Income Tax departments will now track investments by these companies. Also, the focus will be on those firms that show less profit and also those who file I-T returns for the first time, a senior finance ministry official told PTI.

There are around 12 lakh active companies in the country, out of which about 7 lakh are filing their returns with the ministry of corporate affairs. Of this, about 3 lakh companies show 'nil' income.

The Section 276CC of the Income Tax Act provided that if a person wilfully fails to furnish in due time the return of income, he shall be punishable with imprisonment and fine. However, no prosecution could be initiated if the tax liability of an assessee does not exceed Rs 3,000.

The government has amended the provision with effect from April 1, 2018, and removed the exemption available to companies. "In order to prevent abuse of the said proviso by shell companies or by companies holding benami properties, it is proposed to amend the provisions...so as to provide that the said sub-clause shall not apply in respect of a company," the government stated.

The official said that as many as 5 lakh are companies not filing returns and they could be a potential source of money laundering. These could be small firms which are engaged in honest business, but there could be some which are a potential threat.

The Budget announcement was based on the recommendation of the task force on shell companies set up in February last year. In the government's fight against black money, shell companies have come to the fore as they are seen as potential for money laundering. So far, the ministry of corporate affairs has deregistered over 2.26 lakh companies for various non-compliances and being inactive for long.

Shell companies are characterised by nominal paid-up capital, high reserves and surplus on account of receipt of high share premium, investment in unlisted companies, no dividend income and high cash in hand. Also, private companies as majority shareholders, low turnover and operating income, nominal expenses, nominal statutory payments and stock in trade, minimum fixed asset are some of the other characteristics.

(With inputs from PTI)