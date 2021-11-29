The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed today in the Lok Sabha without any discussion. The bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws was listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session today. The Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, took a voice note and the bill was passed.

The bill to cancel farm laws was passed in Lok Sabha within four minutes - it was tabled at 12:06 pm and passed by 12:10 pm even as the opposition demanded a discussion.

Minutes after the Winter Session began, slogans disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha this morning, which resumed about an hour later. The house - after the crucial farm repeal bill was cleared- has been adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow. There was no discussion on the minimum support price for farmers' produce, which has been a key demand.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was introduced by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress had issued whips to their MPs to be present on the first day.



The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today.



(More details awaited)