The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed in Parliament

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 has been passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was tabled by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha at 2pm today. The bill was already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre repealed the laws on account of the upcoming Assembly elections. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said there is no need for a discussion on the topic, leading to sloganeering by the Opposition. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.38 pm.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed earlier today in the Lok Sabha without any discussion within four minutes - it was tabled at 12:06 pm and passed by 12:10 pm even as the opposition demanded a discussion. The Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, took a voice vote and the bill was passed.

Minutes after the Winter Session began, slogans disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha this morning, which resumed about an hour later. There was no discussion on the minimum support price for farmers' produce, which has been a key demand.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress had issued whips to their MPs to be present on the first day.

