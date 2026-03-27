TRP 2026 policy unveiled: Govt tightens rules, sharpen data credibility push. Check key details

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has rolled out the TV Ratings Policy 2026, laying down a comprehensive framework to regulate audience measurement and improve transparency, accountability, and credibility in India’s television ecosystem .

The policy significantly lowers entry barriers for rating agencies by reducing the net worth requirement to Rs 5 crore from Rs 20 crore, a move aimed at encouraging wider participation. At the same time, it introduces strict anti-conflict norms, mandating that at least half of the board comprise independent directors with no links to broadcasters or advertisers.

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To improve accuracy, agencies will be required to scale up measurement to 80,000 metered homes within 18 months, eventually reaching 1.2 lakh homes. The framework also calls for technology-neutral measurement across cable, DTH, OTT and connected TV platforms, capturing data from all viewing screens within sampled households.

Transparency and privacy form a key pillar of the new policy. Agencies must disclose detailed methodologies and publish anonymised data, while ensuring compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Accountability measures have been tightened through a mandatory dual-audit system, comprising quarterly internal audits and annual external audits. A government-led audit and oversight mechanism will also conduct periodic inspections.

The policy introduces a structured grievance redressal mechanism, requiring agencies to resolve complaints within 10 days and set up an appellate authority for escalations.

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In a notable shift, viewership from landing pages will no longer count towards ratings and will be treated solely as a marketing tool. Broadcasters must disclose such placements to rating agencies.

Non-compliance will attract graded penalties, ranging from suspension of ratings to cancellation of registration in case of repeated violations.

Additionally, distribution and OTT platforms will now be allowed to publish viewership data on their websites without prior registration under the guidelines.

The new framework replaces the 2014 guidelines and underscores the government’s push for a more transparent, competitive and well-regulated broadcasting landscape.