Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone for highway projects in West Bengal

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on Thursday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri, West Bengal. The inauguration was done in the presence of members of Parliament, Raju Bisht, Jayant Kumar Roy, along with other central as well as state officials.

“The development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards the agricultural sector,” the Union Minister said at the gathering.

The inaugurated projects include two-lane road-over-bridge (ROB) in replacement of Level Crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of Level Crossing at 661.100 km on NH-31 (Maynaguri), the Minister said. He added that it would help to reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling distance and time.

The projects would boost connectivity to North Eastern India and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said in a statement.

Later in the day, Gadkari also laid the foundation stone for two other NH projects worth Rs 1,082 crore in Raiganj, West Bengal, besides four more NH projects worth Rs 5,351 crore in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

“The government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to give a dynamic boost to the development of West Bengal,” the Minister said on Twitter.

