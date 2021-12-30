UP government hikes pay for part-time instructors', cooks'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors and cooks in the Basic Education Department by Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 per month respectively.



The CM also announced that arrangements will also be made to send money for two saris, one apron, and one headcap to the cooks directly in their account.

Along with this, the cooks will also be given a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, an official release issued here said.

The decision stands to benefit 27,546 instructors and 3,78,000 cooks, according to the release.

While addressing cooks and part-time instructors at a programme, the CM said now cooks will not be fired arbitrarily.

He said deliberations will be held to figure out ways to improve services and promotion mechanism for part-time instructors in the coming times so that they can have job guarantee.

Adityanath claimed that changes in the Basic Education Department and other departments in the last four and a half years have changed the perception of people towards the state.

He termed it a result of collective effort.

After the new hike, the honorarium for chefs will be Rs 2,000.

The part time instructors were getting Rs 7000 per month before the hike, the release added.