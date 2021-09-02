Visas of foreign nationals stranded in India due to Covid extended will Sep 30

The government has extended the stay of foreign nationals stranded in the country by extending regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period till September 30, 2021, from August 31, 2021.

A Home Ministry statement said such foreign nationals will not be required to submit an application to the FRRO/FRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) concerned for the extension of their visas till September 30, 2021.

Before exiting the country, foreign nationals may apply online for exit permission on the e-FRRO portal, which would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on a gratis basis without the levy of any overstay penalty.

"If an extension of visa is required beyond September 30, 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for an extension of visa on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines," the ministry said.

As per the government, Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa, however, will be granted the extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals.

Due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of foreigners who had come to India on various types of visas prior to March 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations.

The government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals in India by giving the deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on a gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

Also read: UAE to accept Indian passport holders with 14-day rider

Also read: Expedite process of issuing visas to international students: Senators to US govt