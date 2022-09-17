5,000 new 'Skill Hubs' will be formed to promote skill development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that skilling, reskilling, and upskilling are the key to development and that youth should try to innovate and upgrade their skills in line with the evolving times. In a virtual address to students at the first-ever convocation of Industrial Training Institutes' (ITIs) students, he said that the Centre is going to open more than 5,000 new 'Skill Hubs' to promote skill development in India.

He said students should upgrade in robotics science, 3D printing, and other modern technologies to make them relevant in modern times, adding that with the advancement of technology, job opportunities in the country are also rising.

He said that the first ITI was established in 1950 and around 10,000 ITIs were opened in the country in the following seven decades. Over 4 lakh seats have been added to the Institutes during this period, he said, adding that experience-based learning is also being encouraged under the New Education Policy.

“You all are witnessing how India is taking a lead today in the fields of renewable energy, solar power, and electric vehicles. Introduction of courses related to these areas in several ITIs will further facilitate job seekers,” Modi said.

Earlier in the day while addressing the ‘Self Help Group Conference’ in Sheopur on Saturday, Modi said in today’s new India, the strength of women’s power is reflected from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, adding that the government is working continuously to create new avenues for women entrepreneurs in the villages.

“Our government is working to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village. Through the ‘One District, One Product’ programme, we are trying to take local products from every district to big markets,” Modi said.

He added that in the last eight years, his government has extended all possible support to self-help groups and local bodies. “Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign,” he added.

Modi started his day by releasing eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur National Park (KPNP). Terming it as a "historic day", he said: "The cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the Government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help," he added.

India was home to Asiatic cheetahs in the past, but the species was declared extinct by 1952.