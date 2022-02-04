75% job quota for locals: SC to hear Haryana govt's plea next week

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the Haryana government against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's (HC) interim stay on the 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the residents of the state next week, India Today reported.

The state government on Friday moved the apex court challenging the HC's order.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Haryana government, and agreed to list the plea on placing the order of the high court on its record.

Also Read: High Court orders stay on 75% reservation in private jobs for Haryana citizens

The bench, also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

"We were heard for only 90 seconds before the high court put a stay on a government policy," Mehta said.

The High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on a Haryana government law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

Also Read: How Haryana's 75% reservation rule hurts jobs

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year.

It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.