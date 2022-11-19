AAP minister Satyendar Jain gets massage in jail; BJP leaders tweet CCTV video

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, who has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since May this year, of enjoying a luxurious life inside the jail. On Saturday morning, several BJP leaders shared a video which shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain enjoying a foot massage inside the Tihar jail.

The CCTV footage captures the minister lying on his bed and reading something from a piece of white paper while a man sitting next to him can be seen giving him a foot massage. The video has gone viral.

Earlier this week, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar Jail was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the minister. Jain is imprisoned in a money laundering case.

The action was taken after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter. Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused the Superintendent of jail of extending undue favours to the minister.

Commenting on Jain’s luxurious life inside the prison, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail?

In a video message, Poonawalla said: "All the jail manual rules are thrown in the dustbin as VVIP treatment is given to Satyendar Jain. Head massage, foot massage, on multiple days and VVIP facilities like allowed to lounge, read paper and also gets mineral water inside jail. This is not given to any other prisoner but this person who has not got bail for the last five months is being given this kind of treatment (sic).”

On Friday, AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail request was rejected by a Delhi court in the alleged money laundering case. This is for the second time Jain's bail plea was rejected by the court. In May this year, his bail plea was rejected citing the allegations are serious.

The Delhi minister, 58, was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate, which had initiated money-laundering investigation in the case on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI on August 24, 2017.