AAP to sweep Punjab; likely to win 76-90 seats: Axis My India exit poll

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is all set to emerge as a clear winner in the Punjab elections, the India Today - Axis My India exit poll predicts.



The party, which is currently in power in Delhi, is predicted to get a 41 per cent vote share, translating into 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly. Congress, the incumbent party, could get 19-31 seats with a vote share of 23 per cent, the exit poll predicted.



The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is predicted to win 7-11 seats with 18 per cent votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, is likely to bag 1-4 seats with 7 per cent votes.



In 2017, Congress had managed to secure 38.5 per cent of the total votes polled in Punjab, followed by SAD with 25.24 per cent, AAP with 23.72 per cent and BJP with 5.39 per cent.



According to the exit poll, AAP is predicted to sweep the Malwa region of Punjab by winning 63 seats out of 69. AAP has declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for the state.



The voting for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- was held between February 10 and March 7.



Voting for the seventh and final phase in 54 seats in UP's Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra was conducted on Monday.

The results for all five states will be declared on March 10.

