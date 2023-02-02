Adani Group vs Hindenburg saga reaches Parliament: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Adani Group Hindenburg Report: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm as the opposition created a ruckus over the Hindenburg Research report against Adani Group and other issues. Ahead of the Parliament session, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that the opposition will demand a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) be constituted to go into the alleged aberrations by the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

He added that the question is not only about the promoter but the efficacy of the entire regulatory system.

Tewari told the news agency ANI, “We’ll demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to go into the alleged aberrations. The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjay Singh also gave the notice to raise the issue of “financial irregularities and fraud done by Adani Group” under rule 267 which allows suspension of the day’s business to debate an issue suggested by a Member. Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also issued a notice to discuss investment by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), other public sector banks, and financial institutions in companies losing market value.

Kharge said at a Congress party press conference, “We have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave the notice to discuss the matter of ‘urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc.’

This comes after Gautam Adani said it was not 'morally correct' to proceed with the company’s follow-on public offer (FPO), which is worth Rs 20,000 crore. Late Wednesday night, Adani Group decided to withdraw the FPO, despite it being fully subscribed a day prior. Commenting on the decision, which had sent Adani stocks spiralling down on Thursday morning, Gautam Adani said: “For me, the interest of investor is paramount, and rest everything is after that.” The beleaguered tycoon further added that the company’s fundamentals are strong and its balance sheet is healthy and its assets robust.

