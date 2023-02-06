Adani-Hindenburg row: Opposition stages protest in Parliament on Adani issue, stalls both LS, RS

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till Tuesday after Opposition parties protested against the Centre and demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg Research report that alleged the Adani Group of gross stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades. The Opposition has said that it will hold nationwide protests until and unless the government agrees for a discussion on the alleged scam.

On Monday, the Congress held countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches. Congress MPs also protested near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Budget session resumed, two days after both Houses were adjourned on Friday due to a similar uproar by the Opposition. But both houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 PM.

Afterward, both Houses were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday. This is for the third day that Opposition parties gave notices for an adjournment motion to take up the Adani issue for discussion within the parliament. But the motions have been turned down.

“Every single notice has been rejected for the third straight day. How can every notice be rejected? We do not want to disrupt the house. We want the discussion on this grave important issue," senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

Congress and other Opposition parties have been closely watching the Adani episode, and have been demanding probes citing that LIC and SBI have invested a huge amount of money in the Adani Group companies. Congress has questioned the government on how India's largest business groups escaped "serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations". On Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

On Monday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacked BJP led-Centre after both Houses were adjourned on Monday. “For the third consecutive day, the opposition in Parliament was not allowed to raise the demand of JPC regarding the Adani scam. Both the houses were adjourned till 2:00 pm. It is clear that the Modi government is running away,” he wrote.

लगातार तीसरे दिन संसद में विपक्ष को अडानी महाघोटाले को लेकर JPC की मांग तक रखने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई। दोपहर 2:00 बजे तक के लिए दोनों सदनों को स्थगित कर दिया गया। स्पष्ट है मोदी सरकार भाग रही है। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 6, 2023

On Sunday, Ramesh said PM Narendra Modi should open up on the controversy and clear the doubts on the 'Adani MahaMegaScam'. He tweeted: "The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantri-ji."