Adani row in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi will do his best to 'avoid' discussion

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that PM Narendra Modi will do his best to 'avoid' discussion on the ongoing Adani issue. He stressed that at this juncture there should be a detailed discussion in the Parliament about the Adani-Hindenburg Group, which has been accused of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in a report published last month.

“I have been raising this issue for two years so that people can know the truth. Corruption of lakhs of crore happened and the country's infrastructure has been hijacked by one man,” Gandhi added.

“We must know who are the powers behind the Adani Group. The Centre is scared and doesn’t want a discussion on this. Modi ji will make all efforts to ensure there are no discussions on Adani ji,” Gandhi added.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Rahul Gandhi had predicted that Adani's “wealth bubble will burst” and Hindenburg has “exposed Adani”.

“During the pandemic, everyone in the nation had a reduction in income but some industrialists saw a rise in their market capitalisation. Industry and market were closed, then how they increased their market capitalization. BJP is receiving unaccounted money,” Singh was quoted in a report by ANI.

He highlighted that Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)'s alleged loss due to investment in Adani Group is a major concern. He said: “People in the country who bought Adani’s share have suffered a loss. The share market is affected as investors who had invested in Adani’s shares pulled out. SBI had a low percentage in Adani shares, but LIC which has common man’s money had a huge loss.”

On Monday, both Houses in the Parliament were adjourned for the third day after the Centre refused to hold discussions into the allegations.

The Opposition has said that it will hold nationwide protests until and unless the government agrees to a discussion on the alleged scam.

On Monday, the Congress held countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches. Congress MPs will also protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday.

On January 24, Hindenburg Research published its report on the Adani Group of companies accusing the group of engaging in stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades. The Adani Group responded to the group and said the report is "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations".

