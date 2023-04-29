After Rahul Gandhi, MP Afzal Ansari could lose Lok Sabha membership post-conviction

Afzal Ansari, a Bahujan Samaj Party MP, was found guilty in the 2007 Gangsters Act case and the court sentenced him to a four-year of rigorous imprisonment. This came hours after an MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh found political prisoner-turned-gangster Mukhtar Ansari guilty of kidnapping and murder and sentenced him to ten years in prison.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge/First MP-MLA Court Durgesh also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Mukhtar and Rs 1 lakh on Afzal," ADGC Criminal Neeraj Srivastava said.

Afzal, the BSP MP from Ghazipur parliamentary constituency, was produced in the court, while his brother Mukhtar participated in the proceedings via video conferencing.

The verdict could lead to Afzal losing his Lok Sabha membership. According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently lost his MP status after being convicted in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced to two years in prison.

On 22 November 2007, a case was filed under the Gangsters Act against the Ansari brothers at the Muhammadabad Kotwali police station.

On 23 September 2022, prima facie charges were framed against the two. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court reserved its decision which was pronounced Saturday.

Mukhtar is presently lodged in Banda jail.

Also Read: 'Covered up hole our father's absence left in our lives': CarDekho's CEO shares heartwarming post about bond with brother