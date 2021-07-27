Amit Shah intervenes in Assam-Mizoram border dispute; posts handed back to CRPF personnel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram-- Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga on the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute. Shah asked the Chief Ministers to resolve the dispute amicably. Both chief ministers have assured the home minister that all efforts will be taken to ensure peace and resolve this issue amicably. Following Shah's intervention, the police forces have retreated from the site of conflict and the posts have been handed back to CRPF personnel.

"The Government of Mizoram desires that the inter-state border issue with Assam be resolved in an atmosphere of peace and understanding. Accordingly, we call upon the state of Assam to create a congenial environment for peaceful resolution of the dispute," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said.

The 164.6 km border between the two states has been on tenterhooks since the last few days after the Assam Police's anti-encroachment drive. Law and order situation deteriorated when a group of miscreants threw IED at a team of Assamese officials visiting the border on July 10.

While Mizoram CM has accused the Assam police of using violent methods like lathi charge and tear-gas shells, Assam government said the Assam police showed "remarkable restraint in face of an unimaginably horrific attack" by miscreants from the Mizoram side.

"The fact that there were a large number of civilians from Mizoram present in the area was taken into account by the Assam Police, which showed restraint even though the same people were attacking it," the Assam government statement noted. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also accused the Mizoram police of killing 6 Assamese police personnel and injuring several others.

"I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Assam CM tweeted.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

