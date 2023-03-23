Amritpal Singh: Fresh FIR lodged; new image shows him on cart with 'getaway' bike

A fresh FIR has been filed against fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

Ranjit Singh, the granthi (Sikh priest), said in his complaint with police that the Waris Punjab De chief and his three aides entered the gurdwara and demanded clothes of his (priest's) son at gunpoint to change his appearance, according to a PTI report.

The priest also stated that Amritpal Singh threatened to kill him and his family when he refused to give clothes. Ranjit Singh also revealed that they were carrying a pistol and .315 bore rifle.

The fugitive reportedly spent around 45 minutes at a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village.

Police have registered a case against the radical preacher and four of his unidentified aides under various IPC sections including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (rioting) and also under the Arms Act at Shahkot police station in Jalandhar after the complaint.

Meanwhile, a fresh image of the fugitive surfaced online and showed him on a motorized cart with his bike and the person who rode it. It was on this bike that Amritpal Singh fled, after changing cars, while being chased by the police.

In the photo, fugitive Amritpal can be seen sitting on the cart wearing a pink turban. It was not clear whether the bike ran out of fuel or developed some fault.

Police said the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered on Wednesday near a canal in Jalandhar.

CCTV footage have shown his close aid Papalpreet driving the motorcycle with Amritpal riding pillion.

Police said they used link roads to avoid the police gaze.

The stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal Singh, the Punjab government told the high court. Police said a lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant have also been issued against him.

Police have released seven pictures of Amritpal Singh in different looks and appealed to people to help them trace him.

(With PTI inputs)

