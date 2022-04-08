An "invisible force" behind suprise protest outside Pawar's residence: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said an ''invisible force” could be behind the MSRTC workers' surprise protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

In an apparent swipe at the BJP, he said it was orchestrated by those for whom the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress `MVA' coalition government in Maharashtra is an ''eyesore''.

The “attack” on Pawar's residence was unfortunate and it must be ascertained who was behind it, Raut told reporters here.

“The government took all the steps and held discussions to resolve the MSRTC strike. Almost all demands of the employees have been met, but still an invisible force is trying to vitiate the environment. A group is incited to undertake acts like the one that happened today,'' the Sena leader said.

''Those for whom the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government has become an eyesore are trying to orchestrate such acts,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP. Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged angry protests outside Pawar's residence in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them. The police too were caught by surprise by this sudden protest. Raut also said the way the protesters responded to Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule when she tried to talk with them did not behove democratic traditions.

“These people's leaders have to be found out,” he added.

Also Read: SEBI clarifies on validity period of omnibus approval for related party transactions

Also Read: Need to ensure IPL is ring fenced under ethical boundaries: Ex-CoA Vinod Rai