Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi to include images of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. During a media event on Wednesday, Kejriwal said that the images of the deities could be printed on currency notes on one side, with the image of Mahatma Gandhi on the other.

He said that sometimes even the best efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses do not bless us, and hence urged PM Modi to put the images of the deities on the currency notes. The Delhi CM said, "If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this."

Kejriwal gave the example of Indonesia, which is a Muslim nation but has the image of Lord Ganesha on its currency notes. When Indonesia can, why can’t we, he asked.

He also spoke about India’s economy and said that it was not in a good shape and is passing through a delicate situation with the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Kejriwal said, “We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale.”

Furthermore, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party was well prepared for the Municipal Corporation polls in Delhi. Kejriwal added that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

The AAP leader also challenged the BJP to prove its work in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

The Delhi CM also lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline of the pollution levels in the city. "We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

