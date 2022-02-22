Assembly elections: EC withdraws 50% cap on rallies, roadshows

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday withdrew more curbs imposed on roadshows, rallies and other political meetings amid the ongoing assembly elections in five states as COVID-19 cases witnessed decline in the recent weeks.

The new relaxations will help political parties hold bigger physical campaigning events in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. Voting in Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab has already concluded.

According to the new order, the election body has removed the 50 per cent cap on meetings, rallies and roadshows of political parties and candidates. Roadshows will be allowed with prior permission from district authorities.

"Other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate," the it further added.

The Commission has been reviewing the pandemic situation periodically and allowing some relaxations.

Earlier, the Commission had extended the ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but gave fresh relaxations for indoor and outdoor physical campaigning events for the polls citing reduction in COVID-19 cases.

On January 31, it had granted permission for physical public meetings of political parties in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever is lesser, from February 1 for all phases.

Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases from February 10. The counting of votes in all these states will be done on March 10.