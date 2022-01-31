Assembly polls: Election Commission extends ban on rallies till 11 Feb

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday extended the ongoing ban on physical rallies ahead of the state Assembly Elections till February 11, 2022.

However, the Election Commission stated that it will permit physical rallies with a maximum capacity of 1000 people; indoor meetings to have a maximum capacity of 500 people. Twenty people allowed for door-to-door campaign.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31. The Election commission had put a ban on election rallies and roadshows until January 15 first and later extended till January 22.

The poll body had on January 22 gave relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1.

Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India informed earlier this month, as it announced the poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.