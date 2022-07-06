Athlete PT Usha, composer Illayairaja among four nominees to Rajya Sabha

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja, famous athlete PT Usha are among the four personalities to be nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, according to a government notification. Apart from them, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter-director V Vijayendra Prasad, father of famous South Indian director SS Rajamouli, were also nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament.
"The four nominated members have had illustrious careers in their respective fields and received national and global recognition for their contributions. They represent various South Indian states and expand the region’s representation in the Rajya Sabha," the government notification added.
Acknowledging the nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate them.
The Rajya Sabha has 245 seats. Of these, 233 members are elected and 12 members are appointed by the President of India. As per the constitutional limit, the strength of the House cannot exceed 250.
The President chooses and appoints the twelve nominees for the Rajya Sabha. They might be people who have significantly contributed in the fields of social science, literature, art, or social work. The Vice President of India serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and is in charge of it.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today